Warming Thursday, cooler weekend

Gusty winds will prevent the marine layer formation this Thursday morning for south facing beaches while dense fog and marine clouds develop elsewhere. Once the winds die down, closer to breakfast, we may see some areas of dense fog develop. All clouds clear rapidly and we begin a warming trend. Most areas only warm a degree or two from the day prior. This will be the peak of the heat for most. Highs rise into the upper 60s and some mid to upper 70s for inland valleys. Low 80s are expected inland. Another round of gusty winds occur later this evening.

Similar clouds appear Friday morning. Winds will be the strongest this day as we are in the wake of a cold front. Some areas may see advisory level winds while most beaches will run into nuisance gusts. Outdoor patio furniture and fall decoration may need to be brought in. Highs will remain near average and not much of a difference form the day prior.

We begin our cooling trend back in time for the weekend. Head out to the Avocado Festival and enjoy the fall-feeling weather. Minimal difference is expected over the weekend, just mild temperatures and some marine clouds. We hold out with the fall pattern into next week.