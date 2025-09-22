Pleasant first day of fall, tracking tropical rain this week

Happy first day of Fall! Overcast skies and misting appear early Monday morning for all beach areas. Visibility may be a problem for some areas so use caution when headed out the door! The clouds will clear out but mid to high level clouds replace them. A tropical system off the LA coastline is headed North and bringing moisture and clouds. This system is not cold, by any means, but with the additional set of clouds we may see temperatures drop a degree or so. This tropical setup is very similar to Mario, however less rainfall is expected. Highs for the day warm into the 60s and 70s with a smattering of 80s inland. Winds will be light but pick up overnight as low pressure approaches.

Morning clouds greet the beaches and cause visibility problems yet again. A similar clearing and warming pattern is expected. The earliest chance for measurable rainfall will be Tuesday evening. We will see monsoonal impacts along with this tropical depression causing pop up showers for most of Southern California. Isolated thunderstorms will begin as early as lunchtime, so when thunder roars go indoors! Winds begin to pick up and may be near advisory level through the Gaviota corridor. Waves will be abnormally large and some beach hazard statement or High Surf Advisories may be issued. Always swim with a lifeguard on duty!

Rain chances jump to 40% by Wednesday morning. Expect light rather steady rainfall for the first half of the morning, before showers turn intermittent. Some heavier thunderstorms could develop but high terrain and inland areas will be impacted the most. Over the 24 hour period, most beaches will see a quarter of an inch or less. We begin to dry out by Thursday and temertayres hold steady through the wekeend.