Cooling Tuesday, tracking a damp Wednesday

Some marine clouds will develop early Tuesday as sundowner winds die off and onshore flow increases. Clouds will disappear rather quickly and the cooling trend begins. Most areas fall by 5 or so degrees and highs rise into the 70s and 80s for most of the coverage zone. Most areas will hover around average if not a few degrees above. Winds will crank back up later this evening and another round of sundowners will be likely. Marine waters are calm but good for surfers for northern beaches.

Cloudy skies appear for all beaches Wednesday. Dense marine clouds will produce misting and will be stubborn to clear for most of the area. Low pressure hovers over the area cooling temperatures back into the 60s and 70s. This will likely be one of the coolest day of the week and near a 10 degree drop from Monday. Winds will be strong for the entire area and more Wind Advisories may be issued. Rain chances rise to 10% or less. Most modeling shows that after the marine layer misting clears, that most of the area will get away without any pop up showers. However, we cant rule pout a small shower developing along the waters or fast moving thunderstorms along the mountains. Rain amounts would be small if anything does form.

More clouds will greet us early Thursday and throughout the weekend. We hold out with misting marine layer influence and a 10% chance of rain. By the evening we dry out and warm up. Clouds will clear more easily and mostly sunny skies reappear as we track closer to the weekend. We begin a warming and drying trend Friday into the weekend. It will be a great weekend for the beach as temperyaures rebound back to average. Enjoy!