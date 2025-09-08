Cooling begins Monday, tracking the chance for rain mid-week

Sundowner winds keep skies mostly clear in Santa Barbara through Monday morning. A wind Advisory is in effect for the entire south coastline from 6pm through the overnight as another round of sundowners appear in the forecast. Gusts will be near 45mph and this will inhibit the marine layer formation further. other beaches will experience dense clouds the next few days as low pressure makes its decent into the area. This system will bring in extra cooled air and begins to supply a steady flow of cool onshore breeze for the next few days. This will cause temperatures to plummet to 60s and 70s.

Expect some clouds to develop Tuesday for northern communities. Temperatures tumble further as low pressure moves over the viewing area. This will bring strong sundowner winds yet again and the onshore supply will make stubborn marine clouds in northern communities. Some beaches will fail to see the sunshine. Low pressure will bring more mid to high level clouds so expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in Santa Barbara. This will be one of the coolest day of the week with highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

More cooling expected Wednesday. Another round of overcast skies, blustery winds and mild temperatures is expected. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as unstable air moves into the area. Most models show dry conditions, but cannot rule out a stray shower or two. We hold out with the cool weather until the end of the week. When the system finally exits the area and we return back to normal.

