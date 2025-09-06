Warm Sunday, tracking cooler weather next week

Happy Saturday! We had a pleasant day of marine clouds in the morning and a clear evening. Winds have been a slight nuance as northwesterly gusts prevailed around 10-15mph. As the sun sets, the winds will crank up for the south facing coastline and some mild sundowners will be observed through the Gaviota Corridor. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s and dense fog may impact your late night commute.

Marine clouds redevelop Sunday morning for all beaches and dense fog is expected by daybreak. Some misting and drizzle may occur and visibility will be reduced. By midday temperatures begin to soar as onshore flow lessens and skies clear rapidly. Expect highs into the upper 70s and 80s. Head out to the beaches and soak up the sunshine while it lasts! Marine waters are calm for surfers and winds pick up by the evening. No watches, warnings or advisories are expected.

Low pressure swings into the coverage zone Monday and Tuesday and cools our weather significantly. Most areas drop below average and dense clouds form. Some beaches may not see any clearing and overcast skies prevail. Misting and drizzle is likely for the immediate coastline. Trade those beach bags for some sweaters! Expect highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. We hold below average into the extended.