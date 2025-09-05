Delightful Friday weather, tracking a cooldown

Happy Friday! We have some wonderful weather ahead as high pressure begins to break down and the heat eases. Onshore flow will increase and the marine layer is back for most beaches. Expect a quick clearing pattern and a mostly sunny evening. Marine waters are calm and a northerly swell will produce some decent waves for surfers. Winds remain light and no watches warnings or advisories are expected.

Benign but beautiful weather is expected Saturday. We will begin the morning with overcast skies and well see the sun after lunch time. Temperatures hold out into the 60s and 70s with a smattering of 80s and 90s inland. Winds remain light in the morning and slightly breezy by the evening. Head out for a nice game of pickleball or a round of golf!

Natures air conditioning, or low pressure, will set up over the Pacific Northwest and begins its decent south on Sunday. This system will drop down over Southern California and bring steady onshore flow. This will drop most temperatures back to normal. Low pressure holds out into next week and continues to push cooler air into the area. By the middle of next week we drop back to 60s and some low 70s, meaning sweater weather is on the way! It'll be feeling like fall in no-time.