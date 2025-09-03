Heat and thunderstorms & winds Wednesday, tracking a cooling trend

Its a clash of weather patterns as sweltering heat and flash flooding chances arise throughout Southern California. Heat and thunderstorms are possible, so be weather aware and know how to plan for your area! Flash flooding chances are more likely east of Kern County and into portions of inland California. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for these respective areas, however based on the dynamic setup, most thunderstorms that develop today are projected to be long training. So, localized flash flooding is a possibility and if thunder roars, go indoors. A Special Marine statement has been issued, so waters are hazardous for boaters due to the slow moving thunderstorms that are developing and will develop later this evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 6pm for inland Ventura County and high pressure brings offshore winds and heat. Expect heat from 92-102, so hydrate and utilize air conditioning. Muggy and humid weather is still on tap due to monsoonal moisture and a tropical storm to the south. Expect temperatures into the 70s near the beaches, 80s and 90s inland.

Wacky weather continues Thursday. It'll be a similar scenerio, where heat and thunderstorms cause a disarrayed set of temperatures, winds and cloud coverage. Temperatures will hold a few degrees above average while winds remain blustery. Tropical storm Lorena moves north and brings the next chance of showers for the area into Friday. This will keep the humid and muggy conditions going and will produce some fast moving thunderstorms inland. Wd cant rule out the chance of a small and isolated thunderstorm developing over the coastline so use caution.

By the weekend we begin to dry out and cool off. Benign weather appears into the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures right near normal. Enjoy!