Tropical impacts bring clouds and humidity Thursday, warming and bright holiday weekend

Marine clouds have pushed in early Thursday morning. Some areas of dense fog has developed as onshore flow is strong to start that day. Some of the clouds may be disrupted as additional moisture from Tropical Storm Juliette is on the way. This system will bring an additional set of mid to high level clouds along with humid conditions. The surf forecast appears to be okay, however there is additional energy in the water so use caution when swimming. There is less than a 10% chance of showers today, most areas will see another bright and warm afternoon. The most likely scenerio will be some showery activity down in LA and San Diego counties with very small and quick moving cells by the evening. We may see a small pop up cell develop inland or over the mountains but impacts would be minimal and in a matter of minutes it would be gone. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s inland. Right near normal and maybe a few degrees cooler than yesterday due to an increase in clouds.

Tropical impacts reduce to zero by Friday. Some southern portions of LA may see some lingering impacts but our region returns to normal. Expect a few areas of clouds in the morning and a quick clearing pattern. Temperatures look within a few degrees of normal and it will be a pleasant summer day. Winds remain light and marine waters will be calm.

The holiday weekend is shaping up beautifully! If you have additional days off make sure to plan something special! Clearing skies, warm weather and rinse and repeat weather will occur throughout next week. Multiple days of sunny skies and temperatures near 75. Enjoy!