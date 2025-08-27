Wonderful weather Wednesday, tracking Tropical Storm impacts Thursday

Overcast and gray skies appear Wednesday as onshore flow increases. Expect a few hours of clouds before a quick clearing pattern occurs. Temperatures will be within a degree or so of yesterday and it will be a phenomenal summer evening. Highs at the beaches rise into he 60s and mid 70s, inland areas reach 90s. Winds will be breezy at times but the sea breeze will create the perfect day at the beach.

Tropical storm Juliette will push moisture into the area earlier than originally forecasted. Expect those impacts as early as Thursday with dangerous marine waters and an increase in clouds. The moisture from the system is producing a less than 10% chance of thunderstorms but the possibility is still there, especially for the south facing coastline. If rain does develop, expect a fast moving, isolated, system producing light to moderate rain. Mostly likely lasting less than 10 minutes. Winds may be breezy at times and temperatures will feel cooler, especially in areas with an additional set of clouds.

Lingering impacts from the tropical storm may occur Friday and produce a little moisture, however most modeling shows Friday to be bright and clear. Marine water may still be hazardous, so use caution. Temperatures into the holiday weekend begin to rise as high pressure builds into the area. This is the perfect setup as it'll be a calm, summer pattern throughout Tuesday. Each day better than the next, not too hot and not too cold. Start making plans and enjoy!