Mild Tuesday, great holiday weekend weather

Additional monsoon moisture is disrupting marine layer influence Tuesday morning. Some northern communities will wake up to cloudy skies while it'll remain clear elsewhere. Onshore flow increases, meaning a few degrees of cooling for most areas. Expect high into the 60s and 70s, perfect beach weather! Mid to upper 90s are still expected inland. A slight chance of thunderstorms is expected by the evening, however its most likely that the coverage zone stays dry. Expect to see some cool looking cumulonimbus clouds over the mountains!

More clouds develop Wednesday and marine layer formation is expected for most beaches. Clouds will clear out in a relatively fast pattern. A bright and delightful evening is ahead with a slight cooling in temperatures. Winds will be breezy by the evening but no alerts expected. Enjoy!

Labor Day weekend is shaping up perfectly! The weather pattern will shift minimally and summer weather prevails. The only difference is forecasted on Friday with some additional surf and cloud coverage from tropical storm Juliette. We may have some High Surf Advisories and it could feel a little more muggy with an increase in clouds. Very slight changes are expected into the new month of September.