Muggy Monday, tracking a mild week

Clearing skies are expected Monday as a few marine clouds pushed in near the coastline. A few middle to high level clouds may appear as monsoonal moisture is still pushing into Southern California. Thunderstorm chances have dropped below 10% but a very small chance will remain through Tuesday. Highs rise into the 70s and 80s near the beaches and triple digits inland.

Heat relief comes Tuesday. A noticeable cooling trend occurs throughout the area as the interior drops below triple digits. An increase in onshore flow not only cools temperatures but brings marine clouds with a slower clearing pattern. Winds look light and marine waters are calm.

Wednesday and Thursday will be rinse and repeat. A slight warming trend begins by Thursday and holds throughout the weekend. It'll be the perfect beach weather!