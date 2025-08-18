Warming Monday, tracking Fire & Heat Risk this week

A multiple day heat event will occur Wednesday through the weekend with dangerous heat & fire risk. We begin the warming trend on Monday. Expect highs into the 70s and 80s for beaches and 90s inland. Clouds will clear quickly and sundowner winds occur through the Gaviota Corridor. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6am, expect gusts near 50mph and sustained winds near 20-30mph. Another Advisory will go into effect starting 6pm this evening through early tomorrow morning, similar winds and gusts near 45mph expected.

A few morning clouds will form Tuesday but another fast clearing pattern will occur. More sundowner winds crank up near the Gaviota coast and temperatures rise quickly. Highs will be into the 60s and 70s for beaches and 90s inland. Marine waters will be calm and pleasant for boaters and those who want to get to the beach to escape the heat.

Extreme Heat and Fire weather concerns arise Wednesday. An intense high pressure system moves in from Texas bringing out the first extreme heatwave of the season. Expect temperatures soaring above triple digits inland and close to 80s near the beaches. This is the first significant heatwave of the season, the National Weather Service is stating to start planning accordingly, avoid strenuous activity outside and know where cooling centers are located. The dangerous aspect of this heatwave is not only the temperatures but the duration of days of heat. We hold well above average through Saturday with increased fire risk and heat danger. The slight cooling trend begins Sunday and into next week.