Heat Advisories Tuesday, tracking a significant weather pattern shift

Dense fog and marine clouds will move in once again Tuesday morning. Some clouds may be slow to clear but expect mostly sunny skies after lunch. Highs climb into the upper 70s in Santa Barbra and mid 70s for most other beaches and inland valleys. Marine waters are hazardous down in Ventura County so keep in mind the Beach Hazard statement there. The Heat Advisory is still in effect for high terrain and inland communities. Temperatures could rise up to 105 degrees. Heat safety is imperative, avoid being outside during peak heating hours. Hot conditions help fuels the Gifford fire, however winds appear to be lightly prevailing around 5-10mph or less. Air quality will be good for most of the area and it'll shape up to be a pleasant summer day.

More clouds appear Wednesday morning. Expect a similar clearing pattern however a big weather shift is beginning. High pressure out to the west will move and its influence weakens significantly. This will allow onshore flow to increase and drops temperatures by 5 degrees inland and a few degrees by the beach.

The cooling trend continues throughout the weekend. By the time we hit Saturday, most inland areas will have cooled by 20+ degrees, while beaches will have cooled close to 10! We switch from peak heating and mini heatwaves to fall-like conditions. Expect clouds to still appear every morning with slower clearing patterns. Winds will be breezy at times and we fall below average into next week.