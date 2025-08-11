Tracking winds, waves and heat Monday, cooling by mid-week

A Heat Advisory is in effect inland for the Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara county mountains with temperatures scorching into the 80s and triple digits. Minimal overnight heat relief is expected as lows drop into the 70s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the same area along with the Gaviota coast. Expect gusts near 45mph and sustained winds nearing 20-30mph. Smoke and haze from the Gifford and Canyon Fire will mostly blow over the eastern range but may cause some low end air quality issues later this evening. Heightened fire risk continues today and tomorrow as peak heating occurs but will mostly last through the week. Highs rise into the 80s in Santa Barbara and upper 60s and 70s for most other beaches. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for Ventura County through Wednesday evening. Expect dangerous rip currents and breaking waves from 3-6FT.

Another round of 80s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies is expected in Santa Barbara Tuesday. This will be a rinse and repeat kind of day with Heat Advisories and Wind Advisories expiring by the evening. Similar cloud pattern where some marine clouds linger before clearing completely by the evening. Marine conditions will be hazardous in Ventura County, as waves break from 3-6FT. If headed to the beach, use caution and swim in designated areas with a lifeguard on duty.

We begin our cooling trend Wednesday into the rest of the week. The High Surf Advisory in Ventura County will be allowed to expire, so head out and enjoy! Gradually dropping back down to average and below average by the weekend! Low to mid 70s are expected by Saturday with more significant marine clouds.