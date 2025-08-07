Skip to Content
Peak heating Thursday, tracking a cooler weekend

A Dense fog Advisory is in place for the beaches through 9am Thursday. Dense low level clouds have developed, it is important to utilize low beams for your early morning commute. By the time the clock strikes 9am, most low clouds will have lifted and the marine layer begins its fast decent back to the ocean. Today is our peak of the heat where beaches will rise into the 70s and 80s, inland areas will rise into the triple digits. These will be explosive fire weather conditions and very hazardous for firefighters. Temperatures rise fast, so expected sweltering conditions by lunch and lasting through 7 or 8pm. Practice heat safety and head to the beaches. Air quality has improved from the last few days and will most likely be minimally influential today.

One last day of the heat holds inland Friday. Triple digits will likely occur near the Gifford fire once again. Breezy winds will help the fire grow along with very low humidity rates. Rinse and repeat weather for the beaches, Highs will drop a few degrees but not much of a noticeable weather pattern shift. Winds by the beaches will be blustery buy the afternoon, especially during sunset.

We finally drop temperatures this weekend as high pressure weakens. This means stronger onshore flow is expected. More marine clouds and back to normal summer-like weather. This will lessen fire weather concerns and should be helpful for those fighting the fire. Next week we are tracking a normal weather pattern with the slight chance of monsoonal moisture. Tune in this weekend for more info.

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

