Tracking the Gifford Fire, warm and dry week ahead

The Gifford Fire has climbed over 62,000 acres with minimal containment Monday morning. High pressure and heat still dominate the forecast for the week. Expect marine clouds near the beaches giving way to mostly sunny skies, with some added haze from the burning fire. Air quality will be an issue for Santa Maria and Santa Barbara as the winds blow the haze over the beaches. Containment will be tough as temperature reach scorching conditions this afternoon inland, near triple digits by Cuyama. Winds will be strong through the evening, 15-24mph sustained, 30+ gusts. Humidity will drop to hazardous levels, tons of dry brush is available, which will help the fire spread.

Temperatures cool slightly Tuesday as onshore flow strengthens and brings more marine clouds. This will help containment efforts slightly, however winds will need to be monitored. Temperatures rise into the 90s near the Gifford fire and winds are still projected around 10-15mph. Beach areas can expected highs into the mid 70s with marine clouds that slowly burn off. Air quality will be an issue again. Those who participate in outdoor activities are advised to watch out for current air quality readings. it is also advised to close windows and utilize air conditioning in homes.

The heat peaks by mid-week for most of the coverage zone. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s near the beaches, and 90s inland. Winds continue to crank up every afternoon. More Wind Advisories are expected. Temperatures hold toasty through the weekend.