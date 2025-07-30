Tracking a tsunami Advisory, warm weather ahead

A Tsunami Advisory is in place for the entire West Coast early Wednesday morning. It is imperative to avoid beaches and low lying areas this morning as dangerous waves, rip currents and coastal flooding is possible. The initial wave has passed, however we are not out of the clear. Multiple pulses of waves are expected afterwards and monitoring an aftershock is vital. Listen to local officials on where evacuation warnings and orders are issued. Damage and risk is heightened in Avila beach and Port San Luis. A low end Tsunami WARNING has been issued, meaning flooded beaches and damage to boats or piers is highly likely. Santa Barbara is not under direct threat, however, dangerous rip currents are expected and beach closures may be extended. As more data pours in, risk factors lessen and most alerts will be cancelled. Rip currents will be dangerous and boaters are advised to watch currents before heading out. Weather will be fantastic for those headed to to fiesta events. Pequena kicks off this evening and weather will cooperate! Expect warm temperatures and clear skies before more clouds build in overnight.

Summer like weather continues Thursday. Expect minimal marine layer influence and fast clearing. Highs rise into the 70s for the beaches and 90s inland. Practice heat safety and hydrate. Head out to the pool or for a picnic.

More sunshine and warm weather is on tap Friday. Expect fast clearing and quickly warming. The rodeo and parade forecast are shaping up beautifully! Enjoy the summer-like weather while it lasts.