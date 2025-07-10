Heat holds Thursday, tracking another round of sundowner winds

Sundowner winds prevented the marine layer from forming Thursday morning near Santa Barbra. Low level clouds have formed north of Point Conception but will clear rapidly. This will be the second peak heating day where temperatures rise to or just below yesterdays numbers. Expect 80s near the south coastline, 70s for most other beaches and 90s inland. More sundowner winds will appear tonight, so power safety shutoffs may be needed. High winds will impact the Gaviota Coast, use caution when traveling in a high profile vehicle. Increased fire risk is expected today, so be aware of surroundings and head to the beaches to beat the heat!

Disorganized clouds will form Friday morning. Most northern communities can expect a dense layer of marine clouds while winds may keep skies clear again in Santa Barbara. High pressure has weakened meaning onshore flow and sea breeze will increase. This will cool temperatures off drastically from days prior. Expect 60s and low 70s by the beaches and 90s inland. Some places drop 10 degrees! Winds will be strong yet again, some of the strongest of the week, however fire risk is slightly less as temperatures fall and humidity rises.

It'll be a cool and cloudier weekend. Onshore flow returns bringing in the marine layer and fog every morning. Temperatures tumble down into the 60s for most of the coastline, low 70s here in Santa Barbara. Long range data suggest another wave if heat kicking off by the middle of next week. Check back in for more information.