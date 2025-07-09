Tracking heat and winds Wednesday, heightened fire risk through Thursday

Sundowner winds kept the marine layer from forming Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning. Once winds die down we may see some formation of clouds appear just for a few hours or so. Most areas north of Point Conception are waking up to overcast skies and visibility problems. All clouds clear before midday in a fast pattern as offshore flow reestablishes early on. With sunshine earlier, expect temperatures to warm fast as well. By noon most of the south coast will rise into the 80s. Peak heating is expected today for most areas as upper 90s appear inland and 70s near the beaches. Sundowner winds will form near the Gaviota Cost, prompting the issuance of a Wind Advisory from 3pm to erly Thursday monring.

The last day of heat arrives Thursday. One more perfect beach day with temperatures slightly cooler from the day prior. Sundowner winds appear yet again overnight and will influence marine layer coverage in Santa Barbara.

We begin the quick decline in temperatures Friday throughout the weekend. By Saturday, most areas have already fallen back to average, if not a few degrees below. Next week may host another warming trend, make sure to practice fire and heat safety.