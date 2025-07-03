Tracking the Madre Fire, warm & windy 4th of July forecast

Heightened fire risk is expected Thursday afternoon as the Madre fire burns on with minimal containment. Air quality may be reduced this evening for the coastline as winds push smoke into the area, use caution when headed out the door. Clouds cover the beaches early Thursday morning, visibility will be a problem for those traveling early, so utilize low beams and allot extra time to make it to your destination. Mostly sunny skies prevail by late lunch and we begin to warm quickly. Highs rise into the upper 60s and mid 70s along the beaches while 90s occur inland. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Ventura County Beaches through the holiday weekend. Avoid getting into the water as rip currents and waves are dangerous.

Overcast skies appear 4th of July morning. Expect bright conditions by the afternoon with breezy winds. It will be the perfect day for grilling and the pool! Use caution when headed out to the beaches this weekend as the Beach Hazard Statement will likely be extended or expanded to most of the beaches south of Point Conception. Highs rise into he 60s and 70s, minimal difference from the days prior.

More rinse and repeat weather expected throughout the weekend. The bigger weather pattern shift occurs next week. An impressive heatwave is forecasted, stay tuned for more information this weekend.