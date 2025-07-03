Mild conditions for the holiday, possible evening fog for coasts and coastal valleys

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As we head into our Thursday evening, wind speeds are looking to remain mild which is good news for fire crews to get hold of the Madre fire which has burned over 35,000 acres. The Madre fire is currently 5% contained.

For 4th of July weather conditions are expected to be near normal with temperatures slightly below average for this time of year. For the coasts and coastal valleys, early morning and late evening marine layer is looking to be persistent. There is a chance watching fireworks may be difficult by the evening.

Temperatures will be toasty inland sitting around high 80s to low 90s, while valleys will remain in the 70s and 80s and for the coasts in the 70s. Light sundowner winds will pick up per usual by the afternoon, but will remain on the calmer side.

As we head into the weekend, conditions will stay similar, with some areas slightly dropping in temperatures. headed into next week, First Alert Weather is tracking a mini heat wave, expected to arrive by mid week.