Cooling trend begins, winds strengthen

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Wednesday was another warmer than average day, especially for inland areas that hit the triple digit mark. A cooling trend begins Thursday, with near normal temperatures expected by Friday. Highs Thursday for coastal areas will be in the 60s and 70s, with inland areas cooling to the 80s and low 90s.

The Central Coast had a break from the strong, Sundowner winds on Wednesday, but more wind is in the forecast for Thursday. A Wind Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service and will be in effect from 4pm Thursday until 9am Friday. The northwesterly winds will be 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

The dominant high pressure system has made its was to the East and is being replaced by a low pressure system that is sitting right off the coast of California. Temperatures are cooling down as a result and onshore trends returning caused cloud coverage to increase. The cooling is trend will continue into Friday, with further relief in the forecast for inland areas.

The typical, June Gloom pattern returns by the weekend and temperatures remain cool to start off next week.