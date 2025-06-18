Sweltering heat inland, mild along the coast

The summer-like temperatures persist Wednesday, with sweltering heat in the forecast for inland areas. High pressure aloft and very weak onshore flow is causing temperatures to soar. Most inland communities will be in the 90s, but Paso Robles is expected to reach the triple digits today. Even though there is no Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service, it is imperative to practice heat safety during this potentially dangerous heat. Temperatures along the coast will slightly cool Wednesday, with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s.

The Central Coast has dealt with strong sundowner winds for several days, but a break from the wind is expected tonight. The combination of the dry, warm, and windy weather increased the fire risk as well. A slight breeze will pick up Wednesday afternoon, but will remain below advisory levels. By Thursday and into the weekend, another round of sundowner winds is expected.

A cooling trend kicks in Thursday and temperatures will cool to near normal conditions by Friday. The June Gloom weather pattern returns by the weekend and temperatures will remain mild.