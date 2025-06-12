Warming Wednesday, tracking the heat this weekend

Overcast skies redevelop Thursday morning. Some beach areas will be stubborn to clear while other clear right after midday. Expect a pleasant evening with temperatures into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s and 90s inland. More sundowner winds occur tonight, almost copy and paste from yesterday.

More June gloom expected Friday morning. Skies are slow to clear but eventually sunshine wins the battle. Temperatures rise fast in the evening and most areas make it above average. It will be a fantastic evening for dinner outside or a sunset picnic. Winds will be light in Santa Barbara but blustery north of Point Conception.

A blanket of clouds cover the beaches each morning throughout the weekend and into next week. Peak heating days occur Sunday and Monday as my forecast calls for 80s. Sundowner winds occur every evening and temperatures ebb and flow a few degrees. We hold with the heat through next week. The tropics remain active with a 90% chance for tropical storm development within the next week. Depending on path and timing, this could bring moisture and cloud coverage.