Tracking winds and warm weather Tuesday, toasty weekend ahead

June gloom is back once again and will hold through midday. Once the clouds clear, it will be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures into the 70s and light winds. Highs inland rise into the 80s and 90s and high pressure keeps eastern portions of our viewing area quite hot. Sundowner winds occur each evening, prompting the issuance of a WInd Advisory from 6pm- 3am Wednesday.

More clouds greet us Wednesday morning and will be slightly faster to clear. Temperatures rise and Wednesday is one of our peak heating days. Inland areas may be close to advisory level heat, stay safe and look before you lock. Drink plenty of water and head to the beaches to stay cool.

Thursday will be gray and gloomy to start but ends with beach weather! Clouds clear out close to midday and temperatures rise quick. Behind Wednesday these temperatures will be the hottest of the week. Head to the beach and enjoy. Onshore flow cranks up once again Thursday and Friday, bringing a slight cooling trend of a few degrees. We warm up slightly through the weekend and it appears our modest heat holds into next week.