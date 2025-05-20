Warm Tuesday, advisory-level heat Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The warming trend began Monday and will continue Tuesday, with warmer temperatures in the forecast for the day as a ridge of high pressure continues to build. Temperatures are well above seasonal average, with highs mostly in the 70s and 80s, with some inland spots warming into the low 90s.

While coastal areas will be warm and pleasant, the heat inland can potentially be dangerous. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for most valleys and inland areas that will be in effect from 11am Wednesday until 9pm Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week. Temperatures could get up to the triple digits in some areas with plenty of sunshine, meaning it is essential to stay hydrated and to avoid any unnecessary outdoor activities because there is an elevated risk of heat related illnesses at this time.

The marine layer returns on Thursday, but daytime temperatures will remain warm. Heat relief is on the way following the prolonged heat and temperatures will cool down nicely as we approach the weekend.