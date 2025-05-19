Warm and breezy Monday, extended period of heat ahead

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — If you've missed the summer-like heat, you're in luck. A warming trend begins Monday, with much warmer temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week. The strong offshore push and high pressure aloft brings temperatures to well above average conditions. High temperatures Monday will mostly be in the 70s and 80s, with some interior spots like Paso Robles warming up to the low 90s.

The heat is coupled with gusty north to northwesterly winds on Monday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6am Monday for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. It expires at 10am for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and the Ventura County Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Temperatures remain warm for most of the work week, with the peak expected to peak on Wednesday. By the weekend, heat relief arrives when onshore flow returns to the Central Coast.