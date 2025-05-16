Cooling trend begins Friday, much cooler by Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A cooling trend begins Friday, but temperatures will remain mild for the entire region. Coastal areas will cool to the 50s and 60s, but inland spots hold onto high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday morning, onshore flow increases and cold front sweeping through will cause daytime temperatures to plummet. The marine layer will return and be stubborn to clear. There will also be misting from the overnight low clouds and fog into Saturday morning. The cooler daytime conditions will be below seasonal average for this time of year.

As of Friday morning, there are no watches, warnings, or advisories in effect. However, when the cold front passes Saturday, winds are expected to crank up as well. This could cause a Wind Advisory to go into effect if conditions warrant.

Following the cooler weekend, a significant warm up is in the forecast for next week. High pressure is going to build and park itself over California, bringing temperatures up quickly and clearing skies nicely. Coastal areas will warm up as well, but inland spots are expected to be especially hot throughout next week.