Mostly clear Thursday, tracking a cooling trend

Winds have died down Wednesday and brought mostly clear skies through the region. Thursday will be the warmest day of the rest of the work week, before a cooling trend arrives on Friday. First Alert Weather is tracking a very weak trough of low pressure that will make its way to the Central Coast and LA areas. Onshore Flow strengthens on Thursday as well, so it expect some gloomy and cooler temperatures as we head into our late Thursday evening, when temperatures drop.

Winds are expected to stay on the calmer side for the next couple of days with occasional sundowner breezes depending on your microclimate. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the high 60s close to 70s and for the inland areas, temperatures will be in the 80s, Thursday will definitely be one of the days where it's warm in the sun and cold in the shade, so keep a light jacket handy.

By Friday, the cooling trend deepens and mostly cloudy skies are expected. There is a small chance of afternoon clear skies closer to the coasts, but models are showing a small chance currently. Saturday will be the coldest day of the cooling trend. With the trough and onshore flow, the marine layer is expected to be dense enough to produce light mist and drizzle. Plan for gloomy and wet conditions on Saturday.

Through the weekend, temperatures will be 5-15 degrees below average for this time of year. As we head into our work week next week, we're tracking a warming trend that will last a few days.