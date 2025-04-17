Tracking rain in the foothills Thursday, clouds & sun by the beaches

Happy Thursday! Grab a warm coffee and your jacket when heading out the door. Temperatures will be cool and clouds have rolled back in. Expect clearing clouds and more sunshine as we approach lunch and temperatures will rise a degree or so from the previous day. Highs will be into the 50s and 60s by the beaches and mid 60s inland. Winds will be breezy and it will be a very pleasant afternoon!

More marine clouds arrive in northern communities Friday, however the clouds may not develop near the south facing beaches! This is something we are monitoring and will be dependent on winds. Regardless if the clouds do develop or not, skies will clear by midday. Temperatures rise into the 60s and a few low 70s with light winds.

High pressure builds in for Easter weekend meaning sunny skies and warmer temperatures! Marine clouds may arrive in the morning but quick clearing and bright day are ahead. Perfect conditions for easter egg hunting, head out and door and enjoy! Marine clouds reappear Monday morning and we fall into a mild pattern of clouds in the morning better clearing at lunch and pleasant temperatures.