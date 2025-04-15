Cloudy & cool Tuesday, tracking the chance for rain

Dense marine clouds have reorganized along all of the beaches and even into some coastal valleys Tuesday morning. Fog will cause visibility problems through early lunch, so drive extra safe. Onshore flow is so strong that clouds will hold for most beaches through the evening. If clearing does occur, it will be short lived as more dense clouds arrive as the sun sets. With the expected cloud coverage and onshore flow, the immediate coastline will be very cool. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s while inland areas rise into the 70s. Grab a warm coffee, put on a movie at night and enjoy the clouds!

Another round of clouds arrive Wednesday morning. Misting and drizzle chances will be dependent on winds, but expect some wet conditions as you head out the door. The clouds may be stubborn to clear near the beaches again and temperatures hold within a degree or so of yesterday.

Our next mini weather pattern shift occurs Thursday. The marine layer will appear again but may be disrupted by low pressure moving into Utah. Cloud coverage will be tricky, so expect some disorganized clouds for the entire coverage zone. A cold front will sweep through the area bringing even cooler and more unstable air. We have the chance for thunderstorms in the evening, but most data shows rain will be close to a quarter of an inch or less. We dry out and clear skies arrive this weekend! Temperatures warm as well, enjoy!