Happy Friday! A few low clouds are expected this morning along the beaches of our northern communities while the rest of the area can expect clear skies. The warming trend begins today and temperatures rise 5-8 degrees. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and 70s by the coastline and mid 70s inland. No watches, warnings or advisories are expected. It will be a very pleasant and warm afternoon!

A few areas of fog arise Saturday morning before clearing rapidly. Offshore flow will bring temperatures back into the upper 60s and 70s at the beaches and upper 70s inland. Head to the beach or enjoy a fantastic evening walk. Winds will be light and waves are moderate for surfers.

We hold the heat through Sunday, before onshore flow returns and cools temperatures another 5 degrees Monday. This is just a slight dip and may not be noticeable. With stronger onshore flow, clouds will increase along the beaches, causing a partly cloudy morning. Temperatures catapult next week Tuesday. Most of the area will see a mini wave of heat causing temperatures to soar into the upper 70s and 80s. We hold the heat through at least Thursday before onshore flow re-establishes and the cooling trend arrives.