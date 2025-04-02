Tracking Waves and Winds Wednesday,

Its a cool and clear Wednesday morning with gusty winds expected by midday. Low pressure moved through the area yesterday, causing strong and gusty winds along with cooler temperatures and isolated light showers. We are still in the wake of this system today, meaning that high temperatures stay well below average, Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for most of the area and 20-30mph winds. Gusts could near 50mph in some portions, so make sure outdoor items are put away and be aware of palm fronds in the roads. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 10pm this evening.

The next low pressure system moves into the Central Coast on Thursday. This will keep winds strong and will cool temperatures off a few more degrees. Expect a copy and paste day along with High Surf concerns. Winds will still be a problem for south facing beaches and inland areas. It will be a great afternoon for a run or walk outside, grab a jacket!

High pressure will build into the area by Friday and we transitions from cool, wet & windy to hot and feeling like summer! Temperatures soar 10-15 degrees by the weekend and skies hold mostly sunny by the afternoon. It will be the perfect beach weekend for most! Head out and enjoy as this pattern wont last long.