Frost and freeze alerts Tuesday morning, tracking morning fog

Frost and freeze alerts impact portions of the Central coast Tuesday morning. Expect temperatures to fall near freezing. Protect pets, plants and pipes! These alerts will expire by 9am as the sun rises and we begin our daily thaw out process. Highs warm into the 50s and 60s, not much change from Monday. Low pressure meanders to the east still leaving our area in the wake of cool air. Fog prone areas need to be aware of visibility problems early on with clearing by midday. Mostly sunny skies make an appearance by late afternoon and as the sun sets, temperatures free fall overnight again.

Bundle up when heading out Wednesday morning. More fog will develop in similar areas and it will be a copy and paste day. Highs only waver a few degrees from days prior and bright skies appear by the afternoon. Winds may be breezy at times near the south coast, possibly close to advisory levels, but minimal impacts are expected. Overnight we cool into the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will be cool and mild. Expect a foggy and frigid morning with a mild and mostly sunny evening. Very minimal change in the weather pattern until this weekend. By Friday we start to see some indication of rain developing into the Pacific Northwest. Some models show this system moving down the west coast while others show dry weather until next week. Timing with this system will be monitored closely, rainfall amounts appear to be moderate.