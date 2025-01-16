Winds diminish Thursday, get out and enjoy

Winds have finally died down, Red Flag Warnings have expired and a mild weather pattern arrives Thursday. Temperatures in the early morning are expected to be frigid, make sure to bundle up when heading out the door. Once daybreak begins, temperatures rise into the 60s with a slight offshore push until dinner. By the evening, the winds switch to the northwest and humidity values rise. This is the first day in a while with no watches warnings or advisories, so get outside and enjoy it while it lasts!

Stronger onshore flow returns Friday morning. This will cause the marine layer and low clouds to form along the Santa Barbara west coast. This will help the humidity values return to normal. Clouds diminish by the afternoon and temperatures drop further, some areas cool around 10 degrees or so! Highs will be into the upper 50s and 60s for most of the coverage zone. Expect mostly sunny skies by the evening, great weather for a hike or pickleball outside.

More clouds arrive Saturday morning but clear by lunch. Temperatures stay mild and winds remain light, however our next weather pattern shift looms around the corner. Heading into Monday, some models show a moderate Santa Ana wind event. This forecast is relatively uncertain as models are not quite in sync with the outcome of these winds. As of now, it appears a moderate event Monday and a stronger event Wednesday. This will be monitored closely, it is highly likely that humidity plummets again. As we look further into the forecast here's the chance for a completely dry January, we are halfway through the month with no rain on the horizon. This is typically and historically our 2nd wettest month of the year.