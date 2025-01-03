A cool, windy and damp weekend ahead

A cold front tracks into the coverage zone Friday. This brings in more clouds and low level dense fog, a Dense fog Advisory is in effect for the coastline until 10am. Lower clouds begin to clear out by the middle of the day where highs clouds hold on. Winds pick up and will be breezy near Santa Barbara through Gaviota. A Wind Advisory is in effect form 4pm until 10am Saturday. Temperatures tumble 3-10 degrees from yesterday. Highs reach into the 60s for most of the viewing area.

It will be another cool and partially foggy Saturday morning. As another weak system passes through it brings up a slight chance of showers. Most areas are projected to be 20% chance or less and mainly northern communities impacted. Expect rain into the hundredths of an inch or less and breezy winds. Temperatures cool further and it will be the coolest day of the forecast. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy and some areas struggle to reach into the 60s. Grab a jacket as you exit the door!

High pressure re-appears by Sunday. This will warm us up a few degrees and dry us out. Some fog will be present to start the week but the marine layer and fog influence diminishes greatly into Wednesday and Thursday. Each afternoon expect sunny skies and slowly rising temperatures. Offshore winds appear and Santa Ana winds bring in another chance for fire weather concerns. We stay warm and above average through the extended period.