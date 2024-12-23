Tracking significant waves Monday, rain and showers Tuesday

Coastal flooding is possible Monday and Tuesday as dangerous and strong waves arrive along the coastline. A Coastal Flood Warning was issued for west facing beaches where waves could range from 18-25FT. South facing beaches will have hazardous marine conditions as well, make sure to stay out of the water! Even experienced swimmers need to keep an eye on current conditions and dangerous rip currents. On land we have a beautiful day ahead. Low clouds and fog inhibit visibility for the beginning of the day but clear quickly. Mostly sunny skies arrive by midday and warm temperatures a few degrees, expect highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our next weather pattern shift arrives Christmas Eve. Low pressure to the north brings gusty winds and some cooler and unsettled weather. This is a very typical system for the Central Coast and a similar pattern we've seen all winter season. Impacts in the Pacific Northwest will be major while we get the tail end of the storm. Showers and thunderstorms break down by the time they reach our northern communities and rainfall amounts appear less than a half of an inch. Rain will be short lived and most areas south of Point Conception will stay dry. Winds may be close to advisory levels so keep an eye on those Christmas and holiday decorations! We dry out by the evening and the recent moisture will cause overnight fog to develop near the beaches.

It will be a damp and foggy Christmas morning! Clouds begin to clear out by the early morning and a very pleasant afternoon is on tap. Skies turn mostly sunny, we dry out and winds die off. Great afternoon for spending time with loved ones inside or outdoors! Our dry weather is short lived as the next chance for showers arrive Thursday. Models are backing off with rainfall amounts but chances look to stay around 20% or less. Yet another system arrives into our weekend, so while rain is not a major concern, it will be a cool cloudy and slightly damp workweek.