Warm, dry, windy weather prompts Red Flag Warning to be issued

A weather pattern shift is on tap, with warm, dry, and windy conditions in the forecast for the next several days. High pressure is building and will sit off the coast of California for several days, warming temperatures to above average numbers. Northeast winds will pick up as well and relative humidity will drop, causing dangerous fire conditions.

Several Wind Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service. The Wind Advisory is in effect until 10pm Tuesday for the mountains of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and the Eastern Range of Santa Ynez. Another Advisory is in effect until 6am Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. It will be in effect from 3pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday for portions of Ventura County. Make sure to secure any patio furniture or Christmas decorations before the winds pick up.

With the combination of hot, dry, and windy weather, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Ventura County. This will be in effect from 3pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday. The gusty Santa Anas can get up to 60 mph, with relative humidity dropping to 10%-20%. The winds are expected to peak Tuesday night until Wednesday morning. Make sure to practice fire safety at this time, and always.

A High Surf Advisory is also going to be in effect from 10am Tuesday until 10am Wednesday morning for Central Coast Beaches. With King Tides, it is best to avoid getting into the water, especially in or near the water at this time.

Temperatures will be warm on Wednesday and Thursday, but a cooldown and chance of rain returns to the forecast by the weekend.