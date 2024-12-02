Starting the new month of December with warm temperatures

The offshore trend we saw over the weekend will return to onshore Monday. This means temperatures will cool off a degree or so and a slight increase in cloud coverage and fog. Make sure to take it slow on the roads early on. Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s and it will be a fantastic day for a walk or volleyball on the beach! Hard to believe heading into the month of December so take advantage. Overnight lows cool into the 30s and 40s.

High pressure holds steady over the coverage zone Tuesday, keeping rain into the Pacific Northwest. We may see some remnant middle to high level clouds bringing a minuscule chance for light rain, but the dry layer is so dense that no rain will actually make it to the surface. The onshore flow trend continues and keeps patchy fog early in the morning near the coastline. Partly cloudy to a mostly sunny evening is on tap, so enjoy a picnic or a nice hike outside.

Not much change heading into Wednesday. Temperatures remain right around average if not a few degrees above. Head outdoors and soak in the sunshine while it lasts. Long range models show a nice warming trend to end the week. Most of the area will break past the 70s and skies remain mostly sunny, head to the beach and grab some sunscreen! Our next weather pattern shift occurs into next week with the slight chance for rain.