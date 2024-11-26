One more day of rain, tracking a warmer & dry Thanksgiving

The Central Coast received impressive rainfall amounts Monday. Data shows within the last 24 hours, over 2 inches in Pismo beach while San Luis Obispo and Nipomo are following closely, around an inch and a half. Expect more rounds of rain throughout Tuesday evening! Rainfall will be generally light with some moderate to heavier showers imbedded. Rainfall amounts will surpass two and a half inches in northern communities while Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties will scrape above a half an inch. Skies stay gloomy and mostly cloudy through the evening and winds pick up in higher elevation. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Southern Ventura County Mountains through noon, where gusts could reach 50mph. Other than winds and rain, it will be a pleasant afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 50s and low 60s with overnights barely cooling into the mid to lower 50s.

We hold on to a slight chance of rainfall heading into Wednesday morning, although most of the area will stay dry. Skies begin to clear by midday and the sun shines bright by the evening. Temperatures will rise a few degrees and we begin to dry out! It will be a perfect afternoon for a nice walk by the beach.

Happy Thanksgiving! Rain chances diminish down to 10% or less and most models show a dry, warmer and sunny Thursday! We hold similar rain chances into Black Friday before dropping down to zero by Sunday. Temperatures rise through this time as we rebound back closer to average by the start of next week. The extended forecast looks pleasant and dry!