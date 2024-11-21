Warming temperatures and sunny skies Thursday, rain this weekend

If you're heading out for News Channel 12's Annual Turkey Drive on Thursday make sure to bundle up! It will be an extra cool morning in Santa Maria and for most of the coastline. Once the sun rises temperatures crawl back up into the 50s and 60s for the day. Skies stay mostly sunny and winds remain light. Clouds will begin to increase and temperatures cool overnight as our first set of showers brew up north.

Friday morning will be dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will cool off a few degrees and winds pick up ahead of a cold front. By dinner time on Friday the northern portion of the Central Coast will see the first pulse of rainfall. Amounts in Northwest San Luis Obispo County could easily see over an inch! As this wide band of showers moves further south, it loses steam and rain lightens. Rainfall amounts through Saturday will be around a tenth of an inch to a half, with more precipitation north of Point Conception.

Most of the Central Coast will wake up to overcast skies and light rain Saturday morning. A steady band of showers moves further south and the area will start to dry out by the evening. More spotty showers arrive Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. These showers will add another tenth of an inch or so before the next band arrives Sunday night. We have another set of rain moving in for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Keep an eye on the current forecast.