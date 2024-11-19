Warming up Tuesday, tracking a big storm this weekend

A mini ridge of high pressure sets up Tuesday, kicking off a warming trend. This will cause highs to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. While it will be a pleasant afternoon, the early morning temperatures will be frigid. Most of the Central Coast is under a Freeze Warning, where temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s. High Surf is still a concern for northern beaches, so make sure to avoid the water. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Ventura County as weak Santa Ana winds develop. Expect humidity values to drop and a dry, warm and breezy afternoon. It will be a partly cloudy afternoon with the possibility of mostly cloudy skies in San Luis Obispo County and further north.

We warm further into Wednesday and this will be the warmest day of the week. Offshore flow causes temperatures to hold and it will be a warm fall-like evening. It will still be an extras chilly morning with the possibility of frost and freeze concerns. Surf will still be a problem for our northern communities but winds will be just below advisory levels. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Thursday will be out turning point of the week and temperatures begin to cool. Its looking like our first significant storm of the season will develop this weekend. Models are upgrading rainfall numbers and we could receive half an inch to an inch and a quarter by Sunday. Earliest timeframe appears to be Friday morning for San Luis Obispo Counties as Friday evening for Santa Barbara. This timing could change over the next few days but this is looking like an impressive storm. There will be multiple bands of rain working through and while storms may be quick moving, they will produce a hefty amount of rain at one time.