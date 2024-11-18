A mild & breezy Monday, tracking a moderate Santa Ana wind event

Its an extra chilly Monday morning, make sure to bundle up for the first half of the day. A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of the inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley, where temperatures could fall to 30 degrees. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland areas of Ventura County where temperatures could dip to freezing. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the coverage zone as we project 15-30mph sustained winds through the evening. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for areas north of Point Conception where waves will near 7-11FT. Temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s for the day and skies stay mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be extra chilly with some inland areas falling into the 20s.

An Atmospheric River will set up and take aim at the Pacific Northwest Tuesday. This will cause extreme surf heights and hazardous marine conditions for our beaches. While we will get away with dry weather, our winds pick up, transition to the northeast and it will be another moderate Santa Ana wind event. Its likely that gusts will be up to advisory levels. Humidity values plummet and fire concerns arise. Temperatures will rise a few degrees and main impacts appear in Ventura.

Santa Ana winds continue through Wednesday with minimal day to day difference. Temperatures gradually rise and skies stay mostly clear. Our next pattern shift occurs Thursday, where we transition from warm & dry, to cool & wet. Friday through Sunday looks to be the timeframe of our next rain producing storm. This system could be one of the first big systems of the season, so we will closely monitor conditions and will provide additional updates.