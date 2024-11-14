Cooling trend begins Thursday, light rain moves in Friday

Its another cool morning along the Central Coast and you may see frost developing on your windshield for your early morning commute! A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland valleys of Cuyama, Ojai and California Valley until 9am. Temperatures fall a few degrees from previous days as a cold front crosses over the area. Highs will be below average and will only rise into the upper 50s and 60s. Winds pick up later this evening as the trough pushes through. Wind Advisory is in effect from4pm until 10am Friday, for the Gaviota Coast. Gusts could near 50mph and sustained winds could range from 20-30mph. If you have any holiday decorations make sure to bring them inside as they could blow away! Our earliest time for rainfall could occur tonight. Most moisture appears to hold up north but some models show a light shower developing near Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo. Expect some light rain overnight with more showers developing Friday.

Dust off those umbrellas! Light and fast moving rain will impact our coverage zone early Friday. Skies turn overcast and rainfall amount could near a tenth of an inch. Winds will be blustery in our wind prone areas and could cause driving hazards on your morning commute. Temperatures cool 10-15 degrees below average and it will be a sweater kind of day! By the evening, the action dies down and we begin to dry out.

The drying and warming trend continues Sunday into next week. Skies return to mostly sunny and temperatures slowly rebound. The next weather pattern shift begins as low pressure moves toward the Four Corners region. This will cause another moderate round of Santa Ana winds with main impacts on Tuesday and Wednesday.