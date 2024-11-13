One last day of sunshine & warm temps Wednesday, tracking rain later this week

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as high pressure causes temperatures to rise into the 60s and low 70s. Expect a few areas of fog early in the morning and fast clearing by the afternoon. Winds have died down and wind sheltered areas will be extra cool to start the day. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Santa Ynez, Cuyama and Ojai Valleys until 9am. Protect those pets if you're going on an early morning walk! It will be a pleasant afternoon, head outdoors and soak up the sunshine while it lasts.

Clouds begin to increase ahead of our next cold front Thursday. Temperatures dip down to 10 degrees below average. Highs will struggle to reach upper 50s and low 60s for most of the viewing area. Overcast skies and slight chances of showers appear as early as Thursday night. This system is rather "moisture starved" so rainfall amount will likely hold into the tenths of an inch. Impacts with this system are minimal although winds will be another area of concern. Gusts could near 40mph, right around advisory levels.

Expect some scattered showers in northern communities Friday morning. Temperatures cool even further as the cold front crosses over the Central Coast. It will be a cool, cloudy and damp day. Expect some light and fast moving showers throughout the day as unsettled air covers the Central Coast. We begin to dry out by Sunday and will likely stay dry though the extended forecast. Theres a slight disturbance that appears Monday with some models showing rain, this will be monitored over the next few days.