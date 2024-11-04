Fire weather concerns Monday, tracking a strong Santa Ana wind event Wednesday

North winds increased this weekend as high pressure dominates our weather pattern. This is creating a moderate Santa Ana wind event through Monday evening. Wind Advisories are in effect for portions of Ventura County coastline as well as mountains. These strong winds create fire weather concerns for the day, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Ventura County and a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for interior areas of the Central Coast. High temperatures warm from the weekend and will max out into the 60s and 70s by the beaches, 80s inland. It will be a dry day with humidity values falling into the single digits for fire prone areas. It is imperative to practice fire safety and heat safety. Skies will stay mostly clear and it may be a great afternoon for the beach, but avoid getting into the water. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for areas north of Gaviota, this advisory lasts until 9am Wednesday.

It will be another hot and dry day Tuesday. Winds die down but heat will still cause the concern for fire danger. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. A few areas of fog and visibility concerns are expected in the morning with better clearing by midday.

High pressure will cause some morning fog but clear skies arrive by the afternoon. Temperatures warm a few degrees and winds pick up. We are forecasting for a strong Santa Ana Wind event Wednesday and Thursday. It is possible for some wind prone areas to see gusts near 60mph or greater. Fire concerns will heighten yet again, so make sure you follow fire safety tips! It is important to watch out for downed trees and power lines along with power outages. The Santa Ana's die out by Friday and a benign weekend is on tap. Skies stay sunny by the afternoon and temperatures only ebb and flow a few degrees.