Crisp and chilly temperatures for Halloween on Thursday

The central coast has a series of low pressure systems headed our way, keeping temperatures below average through the remainder of the week. Halloween will be chilly and crisp, so for those trick-or-treating, a jacket will be needed.

Thursday a low pressure system makes way to the region, allowing a small chance of drizzle for the northern part of San Luis Obispo County. Rain totals will be less than a tenth of an inch with timing in the afternoon to evening. It will be a light patchy drizzle. With the low pressure system, winds are expected to be gusty once again, but below advisory levels. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s for the beaches and 70s for the valleys and interior areas, spooky and perfect temperatures for Halloween!

Friday conditions will be calm with more sunshine peaking through. Temperatures warm very slightly, but still below average. Overnight lows also continue to be on the chilly side. The next low pressure arrives Saturday, with more rain chance. Many parts of the region will see rain fall, however it will continue to be on the lighter side. It will be a great start to November with the cold temperatures.