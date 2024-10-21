Clear skies and mild temperatures

Happy Monday! Following a windy and generally mild weekend, Monday will be a pleasant day. The Central Coast has fallen into its normal, fall-like pattern. Weakening offshore winds means temperatures will cool slightly and skies will be clear. The Tri-Counties will not wake up to a dense marine layer or low clouds Monday morning, which means visibility will not be an issue on the roads for commuters.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are the name of the game Monday. Coastal communities will enjoy high temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Monday, with inland temperatures staying in the low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer, as high pressure builds over the region and bumps temperatures up slightly. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with temperatures warming to above average numbers. The heat is short-lived and mild temperatures will return by the second half of the week and into the weekend.