A bright & warm Tuesday, tracking above average temperatures this week

Expect a few areas of low level clouds Monday evening as winds transition back to onshore. The marine layer will likely hover closest to the ocean and impacts will be minimal. Temperatures fall quickly and once the sun sets, you'll need those jackets! Expect lows inland to cool into the 40s and 50s and mid 50s by the coastline. Winds stay light and transition back to the northeast overnight.

Offshore winds will keep skies mostly clear into Tuesday morning. With minimal marine layer influence, expect temperatures to warm rather quickly. It will be a great afternoon to go have lunch on the patio or enjoy a beach walk. Highs near Santa Barbara warm into the mid 70s while northern beaches struggle to reach upper 60s. The entire area will be a few degrees above average with overnight lows cooling below average. A few areas of clouds and fog appear as the sun sets.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. Skies turn mostly sunny and winds stay light. The extended forecast looks to be copy and paste. Temperatures will only rise or fall by a few degrees and no major weather pattern shifts are expected.