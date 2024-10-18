Low end Santa Ana winds for Saturday, temps warm further

The fall-like conditions have shift back to summer-like conditions. A ridge of high pressure is trying to fight its way into the region, but the low pressure is keeping it from moving over. We are seeing more of an offshore flow, which means the winds blow off the shore, resulting in warm and dry weather.

Winds will be high for the higher terrain areas as this lower end Santa Ana event moves through. A wind advisory has been extended until 3 p.m. Saturday for the Ventura county beaches and inland areas, as well as the higher terrain areas in Santa Barbara. Wind speeds will be up to 30 mph with gusts with 45 mph. Due to the winds, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning in effect now until 6 p.m. Saturday for the inland areas of Ventura County. Relative Humidity will be very low for the weekend.

Marine layer will be very little to none through out the region. It's very likely the little clouds will be blown out due to the offshore flow. Overnight lows will be on the colder side again, because there is not marine layer coverage

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s to 80s for the beaches and 80s for the valleys and interior areas.

Sunday winds die down significantly, however warm weather continues through the extended forecast with temperatures above average. It's looking like it will be a warm October.